Conte eyes EPL, Champions League

LONDON • Tottenham last won a trophy in 2008 but Antonio Conte is setting high expectations for his first full season as their manager.

Last season, his side finished fourth to end a two-year exile from the Champions League, leading the Italian to describe the team's achievement as a "miracle".

The influx of funds has contributed to their summer signings of Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Djed Spence, Ivan Perisic, Clement Lenglet and Fraser Forster, and Conte has declared that he wants to win both the Premier League and Champions League.

Tottenham last won the league in 1961 and have never won the European Cup, but that will not stop the former Chelsea and Italy boss from dreaming.

"Why not Premier League and the Champions League?" he said with a smile ahead of his side's first league game of the season at home against Southampton today.

"My target and the club's target is to improve. It's the process we started seven months ago. If you get a place in the Champions League, it doesn't mean you've achieved your target."

Conte has won the league in each of his last three club managerial spells at Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan. However, he also has a reputation for not laying down roots and his short stays at all three clubs came to acrimonious ends.

That scenario appeared to be playing out again when Conte threatened to walk away from Spurs just months after taking charge during a run of four defeats in five league games in January and February. But the 53-year-old insisted he is committed to building a legacy at the north London club.

"I said I want to build something important with this club because I like to win," he added. "My experience brings me to say we're going in the right direction. At the same time, I know the club needed another step to be competitive with the top teams in Europe.

"For this reason, we have to not be presumptuous or arrogant. We have to work, work, work to improve on the pitch and outside of the pitch to become a top club.

"If you are with the same manager for many years, you bring continuity and you continue ambition. To have a coach for many years, you reduce the time because you give continuity to the work with the manager and the players."

Conte added at his pre-match press conference that midfielder Oliver Skipp would be the only confirmed absentee for the Southampton clash after suffering a fractured foot in training, while Bissouma will take a late fitness test to determine his availability.

