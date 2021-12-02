Conte denies writing off Bergwijn

LONDON • Antonio Conte has dismissed a report in the Dutch media that spoke of his disdain for Steven Bergwijn, who has not played a single minute since the Italian was appointed Tottenham's manager last month.

The Dutch winger, 24, has missed the last four games in all competitions and has not scored in nine appearances this season.

Journalist Mike Verweij, speaking on De Telegraaf's podcast on Tuesday, has detailed just how much contempt Conte has for Bergwijn, saying that the 52-year-old "does not see it in him at all".

Bergwijn has since been linked with a move to Ajax next month, but Conte insisted yesterday that he still has a future at Spurs.

"We are talking about a player that has important skills. For sure he has great quality, in one-on-one, fast, quality to beat the man and also to score," he said.

"Now we are working and he is understanding what I want of him. For me, he is one of the strikers and he can play in any of the three positions. Tomorrow he is available for the squad."

Spurs' Premier League match at Burnley on Sunday was called off due to snow, meaning Conte would have had plenty of time to assess Bergwijn and improve the fitness of his squad and they are fresh ahead of today's home clash against Brentford.

The Italian's first Premier League home game as Tottenham boss ended with a 2-1 win over Leeds. But heading into his second, he will be wary that London derbies have not been the team's forte after losing their last five against fellow capital sides.

Spurs continue to cope without Cristian Romero, while Giovani lo Celso also remains a doubt.

Brentford bounced back last week with a 1-0 win over Everton following a five-game winless run.

Thomas Frank's side have also suffered only one loss on their trips this term but they have conceded six goals in their last two away matches.

The Brentford boss had only praise for his counterpart yesterday, saying: "I think Conte is one of the best managers in the world.

"I would say there are two main things, one thing they are always very structured, very defensive. Then they show a top mentality."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

TOTTENHAM V BRENTFORD

Singtel TV Ch103 & StarHub Ch228, tomorrow, 3.20am