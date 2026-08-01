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Consortium led by Staveley and others to buy Gold family's stakes in West Ham

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Leeds United - London Stadium, London, Britain - May 24, 2026 General view outside the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Aug 1 - Vanessa Gold, daughter of former West Ham United chair David Gold, has reached an agreement to sell her family's shares to a consortium led by Amanda Staveley and others, after a previously agreed sale to Czech businessman Daniel Kretinsky fell through.

The Gold family trust owns 25.1% of shares of the English Championship (second-tier) club who were relegated from the Premier League last season.

"I have now reached an agreement to sell my family's shareholding to a consortium led by Amanda Staveley, Mehrdad Ghodoussi and PCP Capital Partners," Vanessa Gold said in a statement on Saturday.

"This sale remains subject to a pre-emption process, under which existing shareholders have the option to buy the shares instead. While the process has not yet concluded, I wanted to be open with our fans about where things stand and my intentions." REUTERS