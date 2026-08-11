CONMEBOL postpones two continental ties due to Colombia earthquake

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Residents digging through the debris of a damaged building after an earthquake in Cali, Colombia, on Aug 10.

LUQUE – South American football’s governing body CONMEBOL has postponed two continental club matches after a powerful earthquake struck western Colombia on Aug 10.

The 7.4-magnitude earthquake tore through Colombia’s coffee-growing heartland, killing at least 164 people.

Deportes Tolima’s Copa Libertadores tie against Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle, due to be played on Aug 11, and the Copa Sudamericana match between Independiente Santa Fe and Argentinian side River Plate on Aug 12 have been postponed.

CONMEBOL said revised dates and venues would be announced in due course.

“In these difficult times, CONMEBOL extends its affection and support to all of Colombia and, especially, to the great Colombian football family,” the governing body said in a statement.

“In (the) light of this exceptional situation, and to ensure everyone’s safety and respect for the victims, the matches are temporarily suspended.”

The Colombian Football Major Division, DIMAYOR, also announced the suspension of all domestic matches scheduled for the week. REUTERS