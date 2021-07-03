Concern, but Euro games to stay: Uefa

PARIS • Euro 2020 matches will not be moved, says Uefa, despite increasing concern about games becoming super-spreader events as the Delta variant of coronavirus fuels a rise in infections around Europe.

With vaccination progressing fast across the continent and Europeans eagerly anticipating the holiday season, it is tempting to view large crowds at Euro 2020 and gathering in cities as a sign of life returning to normal.

It has not helped that the tournament is now heading towards its conclusion and ever larger crowds are flocking to matches.

But epidemiologist Antoine Flahault told AFP: "If we want to spread the Delta variant around Europe, then this is the way to do it."

Of particular concern were last night's game between Spain and Switzerland in Saint Petersburg and upcoming games in London, two cities particularly affected by the Delta variant.

The Delta variant, first seen in India, has been behind a steep upward curve in cases in the United Kingdom. But that did not stop authorities easing restrictions for England's last-16 win over Germany on Tuesday.

Almost 42,000 fans were inside the 90,000-seat Wembley to watch that game and images of maskless England supporters celebrating the win wildly have caused consternation.

Excitement is also growing that England could go on to win the European crown in front of their own fans and, should the Three Lions progress, the seeds of a super-spreader event would easily be sown.

Both semi-finals and the final will be played at Wembley, with more than 60,000 fans allowed.

Flahault, though, is of the opinion that matches scheduled for Wembley should be moved.

"It wouldn't have been very difficult to move these matches to cities where the risk is not so great," said Flahault, the director of the Institute of Global Health at the University of Geneva.

But European football's governing body told AFP "all the remaining matches will go ahead according to the match schedule as planned".

Flahault, meanwhile, believes fans should not consider going to games in London if they are not vaccinated, and encouraged those who do to avoid gathering in bars and restaurants or crowding onto public transport.

On Thursday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that new coronavirus cases across Europe had risen by 10 per cent last week after a previously long and steady decline.

And the WHO admitted to fears that crowds at Euro 2020 - which is being played in 11 countries for the first time - could be a contributing factor.

It said host cities needed to do more to monitor the movement of spectators beyond stadiums.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE