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CONCACAF rejects FIFA World Cup Stake sale proposal, Mexico says it will review plan

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Mexico’s football federation said FIFA had informed it of the proposal on July 28.

Mexico’s football federation said FIFA had informed it of the proposal on July 28.

PHOTO: REUTERS

MIAMI - CONCACAF rejected FIFA’s World Cup stake sale proposal during a meeting on July 30 but stopped short of following UEFA’s plan to boycott the global showcase, while the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) said it would study the proposal before deciding its position.

The regional bloc for North America, Central America and the Caribbean said its 41 member associations expressed “deep concerns” about the lack of due process surrounding the proposal, a short deadline and the absence of any review or approval by relevant FIFA governance bodies.

“The discussion reinforced the need for greater transparency and proper governance,” CONCACAF said in a press release. “For these reasons, CONCACAF and its 41 Member Associations have: Rejected the proposal.”

The FMF later said FIFA had informed it of the proposal on July 28 and would provide member associations with additional information and documentation through a series of round tables before a decision is made.

“The FMF will complete this process of study and analysis in order to take the decision that best serves the development of Mexican football,” the federation added in a statement, without saying whether it supported CONCACAF’s decision to reject the proposal. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.