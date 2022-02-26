Comeback victory a moment to savour

LONDON • If Arsenal finish in the Premier League's top four and return to mix it with Europe's elite for the first time since the 2016-17 season, they may look back on Thursday's dramatic 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers as a pivotal moment.

With 82 minutes on the clock, they still trailed to a 10th-minute goal by Wolves' South Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan.

But just when the situation began to look desperate and with Wolves eyeing fifth place in the table, substitute Nicolas Pepe turned on a sixpence to equalise.

In a frantic finale, Pedro Neto shot agonisingly wide for Wolves and Martin Odegaard went close for Arsenal before skipper Alexandre Lacazette's shot from close range went in off the arms of Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa to send the home crowd wild.

Arsenal's third successive league win lifted them above West Ham into fifth place on 45 points, one behind Manchester United but having played two fewer games.

Wolves remained seventh with 40 points.

A mood of euphoria swept around the Emirates Stadium at the end of an absorbing tussle that ended with Lacazette's strike - Arsenal's 26th attempt at goal on the night - squirming its way in.

Arsenal have not played in the Champions League since they lost 10-2 on aggregate to Bayern Munich in the last 16 in 2017.

They now have their destiny in their own hands, although for a long time on Thursday, it seemed they had fluffed the chance to put real pressure on United as they were repelled by one of the meanest defences in the league.

But their patience finally paid off as the Gunners did the league double over Wolves, two weeks after beating them 1-0 at Molineux.

"We don't know today how important this will be, but we know the importance of winning our matches and certainly at home, we know we have to be extremely good," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

"In May, we want to be fighting for those places. The attitude, the spirit, the energy and the quality they put in to win the game was phenomenal."

With four successive away league wins coming into the game, Wolves had stealthily climbed the table under manager Bruno Lage.

They were gifted the lead when Arsenal defender Gabriel's terrible back pass was intercepted by Hwang, who coolly slotted the ball into the empty net from an acute angle.

But the hosts began to the dominate the ball afterwards, leaving the visitors pinned in their own half for long stretches of the game and the pressure eventually told.

"We didn't deserve to win, to be honest," said Lage, whose side have never qualified for the Champions League.

"When you don't have the ball against these kind of teams, you will suffer. This was an important game for us and for the league but this is the Premier League and everyone will drop points."

REUTERS