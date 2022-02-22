Comeback signals teamwork, says Rangnick

LEEDS • Ralf Rangnick said Manchester United's fightback, after blowing another half-time lead, to beat Leeds United 4-2 on Sunday was the "best possible response" his side could give to reports of dressing-room unrest.

Stories that Cristiano Ronaldo was set to replace Harry Maguire as United captain for the rest of the season were dismissed as "nonsense" by Rangnick last week.

Maguire responded by opening the scoring on 34 minutes with the Red Devils' first Premier League goal from a corner this season, after 138 unsuccessful attempts this term, a statistic he admitted was "embarrassing". United scored their second goal via Bruno Fernandes on the stroke of half-time.

Lost leads have been a feature of Rangnick's interim spell in charge and United were punished for another slow start to a second half, as Rodrigo Moreno and substitute Raphinha brought Leeds level within the space of a minute.

This time, United bounced back to find a winner when Fred smashed in 20 minutes from time before Anthony Elanga sealed the points late on at Elland Road.

Elanga appeared to have been hit by something while celebrating Fred's goal and media reports said the Football Association is looking into the incident. West Yorkshire Police said they made nine arrests following the match, mostly in the city centre.

"Today it was important not only that we won the game but also the way we reacted. That was the best possible response the team could give," said Rangnick.

"A game like this one today you can only win as a team... I'm not sure this would have happened two or three months ago."

The result keeps United fourth on 46 points from 26 games, four clear of fifth-placed West Ham United, who have played the same number of matches.

Arsenal in sixth are also on 42 points, but with three games in hand. Eighth-placed Tottenham also have three games in hand and are on 39 points while Wolverhampton Wanderers in seventh are on 40 points, having played two games fewer than United.

Former United captain Roy Keane told Sky Sports: "I think United will be fine for fourth, I really do. There's been lots of noises about players wanting to leave, contract situations with (Paul) Pogba and Jesse Lingard, and people like that. Focus on the next few months, big few months for Man United, try and get fourth."

His former teammate Gary Neville, however, warned that the next month could decide the Red Devils' season. He told Sky Sports: "They are playing Atletico Madrid away on Wednesday; they have got Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester City coming up.

"It is a big month and it is going to define the season in terms of finishing in the top four and progressing in the Champions League.

"They have got to stop those mad moments, those five-minute periods where they concede two goals, because if you concede two against City, Liverpool or Atletico, you are out of the game."

In Sunday's other game, Wolves boosted their own chances of European football next season with a 2-1 home win over Leicester City.

Ruben Neves opened the scoring from outside the box after nine minutes before Ademola Lookman equalised for the Foxes four minutes before half-time. But Daniel Podence struck the winner for Wolves in the 66th minute.

Said Wolves boss Bruno Lage: "We need to control more of the game. In some periods we didn't in the way we defended and pressed."

His opposite number Brendan Rodgers said: "It is just disappointing - they had two shots from outside the box and it's two goals."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS