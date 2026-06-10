Colourful Mexico ready to light up the World Cup as opening match nears

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

A worker is pictured painting billboards outside the Estadio Azteca ahead of the match.

Summarise

– Splashed across a wall outside the iconic Azteca Stadium, a four-metre long mural captures the dream of a football-mad country.

Mexico’s veteran striker Raul Jimenez is seen kissing the golden FIFA World Cup trophy in triumph.

It is a scene painted in bold colours and boundless hope rather than expectation, but as Mexico City prepares to kick off the World Cup on June 11, excitement is coursing through the capital.

Even the most passionate Mexican supporters would concede that winning the World Cup on home soil remains a long shot – their best finish remains a quarter-final spot in the 1970 and 1986 editions that they hosted. But that has not stopped the buzz and anticipation around the country’s capital.

Mexico, one of three co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup, will kick off the tournament against South Africa on June 11, a rematch of the 2010 opener in Johannesburg that ended 1-1.

While there has been no official communication from FIFA or organisers on whether the match is sold out, the city has stepped up to be picture-ready.

Throughout Mexico City, which has a population of about nine million people, walls and pillars on nearly every sidewalk have been decorated with football-related posters or paintings.

A mural of Mexico’s veteran striker Raul Jimenez seen lifting the golden FIFA World Cup trophy to his lips in triumph, outside the Azteca Stadium. ST PHOTO: Deepanraj Ganesan

The city has become a vast, open-air gallery celebrating the country’s football heritage. It is evident that this city loves its football – while it may be the men’s World Cup, there is still space and appreciation of some of the finest in the women’s game.

A drive through the city reveals murals of Manchester City’s Dutch forward Vivianne Miedema and Barcelona’s Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest female footballers of all time.

The football hotbed reveres the legends of the game too, as evidenced by a giant banner of Socrates hanging from a building.

The 83,000-capacity Azteca will be the first stadium to stage three World Cup opening matches.

Described by some as one of football’s holy sites, the Azteca is where the Brazil side of 1970 triumphed and Diego Maradona scored his infamous “Hand of God” goal in their 1986 quarter-final against England.

This was followed by the “Goal of the Century”, where he collected the ball inside his own half and embarked on a blistering 60-yard run, before finding the net to eliminate the Three Lions.

While the area around the stadium has yet to be swept up in a flurry of fan activity – some football-themed eateries have upped the ante with one outlet selling versions of Mexican sandwiches named after football stars such as Maradona, Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and even Sergio Ramos.

Mexicans whom The Straits Times spoke to expressed excitement ahead of the match.

Abraham Medina, who works in the transport industry in the capital, mentioned that while Mexico had hosted the World Cup twice previously, doing so for the first time in the modern era, when clips and photos are widely shared on social media, could significantly impact the nation’s image.

The 43-year-old , a fan of record 16-time local champions Club America, said: “I was only three when the World Cup was last hosted here, so many people around my age and younger have no memories of the previous World Cups, but we have seen them through videos or stories.

“This is a great opportunity for the world to see Mexico, how passionate we are about football, and how beautiful this country is. Because, to outsiders, this country might be known for other (negative) things, but that is not true. We want to put on a beautiful show for people.

“And of course, I hope the (national) team can perform well too.”

Mexican fan, Sandy Garcia (right) poses for a photo alongside two Colombia fans, outside the Azteca Stadium on June 9. ST PHOTO: Deepanraj Ganesan

Another Mexican fan, Sandy Garcia, 36, said she has been counting down to the opening match for months.

Garcia said: “It means everything, especially for our generation (to host the World Cup). We may not see this ever in our lifetime again. We’re definitely feeling excited and living it. The country is very excited to be the host.”

While Mexico City hosts the opening match and four other games, Guadalajara and Monterrey will stage four matches each.

More than five million visitors are expected in Mexico and while parts of the city may still be a work in progress – as seen with ongoing works at the Benito Juarez International Airport and around the stadium – Mexico hopes it will be a carnival of football and fun during the six-week tournament.

One reason offered for the quiet build-up to the match has been the pricing of tickets. When FIFA released a second round of tickets in April, prices for the opening match ranged from US$3,000 (S$3,900) to US$10,000.

The sky-high ticket costs are unaffordable for most Mexicans.

Garcia said that she forked out more than US$10,000 for her ticket, which is about 80-90 per cent more than what she paid to watch a match at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Dana Caletti, 24, a student, said that she paid 15,000 Mexican pesos (S$1,100) for her ticket.

Caletti said: “I feel so excited. This is the first World Cup match that we are going to see and we can’t wait to enjoy it. I think this is an opportunity to see the real Mexico and know the traditions and taste the delicious food.

“My brother and I have plans to watch the other games together in restaurants, because not all our family members have enough money to watch the matches.”

But with most global events coming to a country, some have hoped to capitalise on the spotlight to put pressure on authorities and demand for action.

Teachers, families of Mexico’s 130,000 missing people, animal rights groups and a range of other social movements in Mexico have staged protests for their respective causes in recent weeks.

Protesters from a dissident wing of the national teachers’ union have blocked major avenues in Mexico City, bringing central parts of the capital to a standstill this week to demand better working conditions, and those demonstrators knocked down installations of World Cup footballers.

The police blocking the way to the Ciudad de Mexico Stadium during a protest in Mexico City on June 9. PHOTO: AFP

On June 9, there were protests once again, prompting a visibly heavy police presence in the areas around the stadium.

Yet the country is buzzing with anticipation. Watch parties are being staged across the city, while thousands of fans are expected to flood the Azteca in a sea of song and dance on match day, eager to cheer their team to victory in the opening clash against South Africa.

Mexico awaits a colourful start and will hope to hit all the right opening notes in a month-long symphony of football and festivity.