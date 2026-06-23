Colombia wary of DR Congo threat as Lorenzo calls for calm heads

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June 22 - Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo said on Monday his side must neutralise DR Congo's counter-attacking threat while maintaining their identity when the teams meet in World Cup Group K on Tuesday in Guadalajara.

The South Americans opened with a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan and can secure a round of 32 berth with victory, but Lorenzo warned DR Congo, who drew 1-1 with Portugal in their opener, would pose a different tactical challenge.

• Congo's 5-3-2 formation, with two forwards held high, makes transitions and counter-attacks the key danger to manage, Lorenzo said.

• Luis Diaz scored and assisted against Uzbekistan and Lorenzo praised the Bayern Munich forward's versatility.

• "The important thing is not how many times he attacks, but how the moves finish," Lorenzo said of Diaz. "Lucho is a complete forward."

• Lorenzo said he had no major selection doubts and declined to name his lineup.

• Lorenzo urged his players to channel the crowd's energy without losing composure, after several were visibly moved against Uzbekistan at the Azteca Stadium.

• "We have to play with a hot heart and a cool head," he said. REUTERS