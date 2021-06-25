Colombia join Brazil in q-finals after fiery match

RIO DE JANEIRO • Brazil went behind for the first time in eight games on Wednesday but responded with a controversial equaliser, before netting a dramatic winner deep into stoppage time for a 2-1 victory over Colombia in the Copa America.

The Selecao had won their previous nine games coming into the Group B match in Rio de Janeiro, all bar one of them without conceding a goal. But they went behind in the 10th minute thanks to a wonder strike from Luis Diaz.

The hosts eventually got an equaliser with 12 minutes remaining, though it came in controversial circumstances.

With Brazil on the attack, the ball hit referee Nestor Pitana and as Colombia's players paused, expecting him to order a drop ball, the Argentinian allowed play to continue. Brazil took full advantage as Roberto Firmino headed home a cross from the left.

The Colombian players were incensed but the goal was allowed to stand, even after a check by the video assistant referee (VAR).

Colombian coach Reinaldo Rueda refused to be drawn on the decision but said: "I think the situation with the referee distracted our players."

Disgruntled Colombia fans on social media were not as forgiving, turning the referee's name into a viral hashtag, joking he had played as "Brazil's 12th man".

The team's protests after the equaliser led to 10 minutes of stoppage time being added, and in the 100th minute of the match, Casemiro headed home from a corner to give Brazil the win.

Captain Casemiro said Brazil fully deserved the three points.

"Brazil deserve congratulations for their mental strength, for being well on top, and getting our reward in the end because we had the coolness to keep plugging away in search of a goal," he added.

"That's the mentality you have to have. They scored a goal, sat back and it turned into a game of attack against defence."

Brazil, with nine points, had already qualified for the quarter-finals and with four points from four games, Colombia joined them in the last eight.

In the early match, Ecuador (two points) and Peru (four) failed to settle who will advance, drawing 2-2 in Goiania. Venezuela (two) are also seeking one of the last two spots from the group. In Sunday's final group games, Ecuador face Brazil while Peru play Venezuela.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE