Coaches air Covid-19 concerns about Copa America in Brazil

BUENOS AIRES • Argentina and Chile's football coaches have hit out at the decision to play the Copa America in coronavirus-racked Brazil, as they prepare for a World Cup qualifier before the South American extravaganza begins.

Argentina, who entertained Chile yesterday in Santiago del Estero, were due to host the Copa alongside Colombia but last month both countries were stripped of the right by South American football's governing body Conmebol.

The reasons given were that there was a dramatic worsening of the Covid-19 pandemic in Argentina, while Colombia is currently going through civil unrest.

Instead, less than two weeks before the June 13-July 10 tournament kicks off, Brazil were announced as the new hosts last Sunday.

The oldest international tournament in the world will be played in four Brazilian cities - Brasilia, Goiania, Cuiaba and Rio de Janeiro - by 10 South American teams.

"If we have to go, we'll go and play and try to make the Copa the best it can be," said Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni on Wednesday. "But there are still a lot of uncertainties about accommodation. Honestly, it's alarming and worrying. Brazil is not the best place."

South America is currently the worst affected region in the world by the pandemic. The six countries now experiencing the highest relative Covid-19 death rates are all in South America.

"Argentina was pulled out due to logical health reasons, as Colombia was pulled out, and it will surely be a very difficult situation to digest," added Scaloni.

Yet before the Copa kicks off on June 13 with Brazil facing Venezuela in the capital Brasilia, there will be two full rounds of South American World Cup qualifying involving all 10 member federations of Conmebol hosting a match.

But the prospect of bringing those teams to a single location with players arriving from their clubs around the world has left many questioning the wisdom of pushing ahead with the Copa.

"It seems like a huge, giant risk to me, because for me health comes first, a long way ahead of everything else," said Chile's Uruguayan coach Martin Lasarte.

With more than 465,000 Covid deaths, Brazil is second only to the United States, while its 16.7 million infections is the third highest in the world after the US and India.

Argentina, by contrast, has recorded 79,000 deaths and 3.8 million cases, although its population is just over a fifth of the size of Brazil's.

The international players' union Fifpro also criticised the last-minute decision to host the Copa in Brazil.

It said it had "serious concerns" about the relocation and warned the decision "could have serious implications for the health of the professional footballers, staff and general public".

But Conmebol president Alejandro Dominguez hit back on Wednesday and slammed the organisation for not doing its homework, calling that criticism "unjust and discriminatory".

In a withering open letter, the Paraguayan said strict protocols would be followed, no fans would be allowed and players would be vaccinated before taking the field later this month.

"We consider it a lack of respect that Fifpro has not even taken the time to consult the protocols, statistics and considerations, and yet still puts out statements with no base in data or easily obtainable, objective information," Conmebol said.

"We understand that Fifpro, with their offices in the Netherlands, must have little knowledge of behaviour in the region."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS