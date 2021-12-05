Coaches agree mental strength key for teams

With a day to go before the action begins in Group B of the 13th AFF Championship, all five head coaches stressed the importance of mental wellness and how it will play a decisive role in the month-long tournament.

The biennial competition had twice been pushed back due to the pandemic and eventually moved to a single host country, Singapore, to minimise travelling for the 10 teams.

All participants, up to 400 players, coaches and officials, have been placed in a bubble, with movements restricted to hotels and training and competition venues. Meals are also catered to the teams and provided in bento sets.

Malaysia's coach Tan Cheng Hoe said yesterday: "We are human beings. It's not easy as a coach during this pandemic. Psychologically, most of the players are affected.

"The restrictions mean you can't go out and you have to be focused solely on the work. Of course as a player, I know they are adjusting. But mental health is a question mark for each and everyone. We need to understand that."

His side, runners-up in 2018, face Cambodia tomorrow in Group B's opening match, followed by defending champions Vietnam's clash with Laos. Indonesia complete the quintet.

Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo echoed Tan's sentiments. The South Korean said: "This morning, I had a meeting with my players. They are not only physically tired but mentally, there is a big effect because of restrictions of movement.

"But I told them that they must adapt and be more positive. As a team, we have to find solutions to these problems."

Besides the regulations in place, Park noted that his players will have to overcome another mental block - recent results.

Vietnam arrive on a six-match winless run having lost all their games in the World Cup third-round qualifiers to Saudi Arabia (twice), Japan, Australia, Oman and China. They scored just four goals.

Park said: "The losses have had a big effect on the team's mentality. We are under big pressure because we must look to defend our trophy. But we will try our best to have a good result from this tournament."

All matches in Group B will be played at the Bishan Stadium except for the Dec 19 clash between Malaysia and Indonesia, which will be held at the National Stadium.

Despite being the lowest-ranked side in Group B, world No. 185 Laos remain unfazed about the games ahead. Their Singaporean head coach V. Selvaraj said: "Yes, we have a very big task ahead of us starting with Vietnam but our boys, especially the younger ones are really looking forward to it.

"We are aware of the quality (in the group) but we are going to try our best to compete with every team that we face."