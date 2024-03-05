Coach Napoli's love affair with Romanian club Craiova rekindled

Italian Nicolo Napoli's on-off relationship with FCU Craiova took another turn on Monday as he was lured back to coach the Romanian SuperLiga club for a ninth time.

Former Juventus midfielder Napoli, whose first stint as manager at the Romanian club was 20 years ago, replaces Giovanni Costantino who was dismissed last month.

In all, this was 62-year-old Napoli's 10th appointment with Craiova as he also had a stint as director of football in 2011.

"Nicolo Napoli is the head coach of our team," said a brief statement on the club's official website.

Napoli, who last parted ways with the club nine months ago, will be tasked with ensuring the side avoid relegation as they currently lie 13th in the standings with 31 points.

Napoli's first match in charge will be the local derby against Universitatea Craiova on Sunday. REUTERS