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Coach Marcelino to leave Villarreal at end of season

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Tottenham Hotspur v Villarreal - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - September 16, 2025 Villarreal coach Marcelino Garcia reacts Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/ File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Tottenham Hotspur v Villarreal - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - September 16, 2025 Villarreal coach Marcelino Garcia reacts Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/ File Photo

REUTERS

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May 4 - Villarreal head coach Marcelino Garcia Toral will leave at the end of the season despite securing a second consecutive Champions League qualification, the LaLiga club said on Monday.

The 60-year-old, who also managed the team between 2013 and 2016 and guided them back to the Spanish top flight, has led Villarreal more than any other coach, overseeing 298 games across all competitions.

Villarreal sit third in LaLiga with four matches remaining, a position that guarantees them elite European football next season.

Marcelino, who rejoined Villarreal in 2023, won the Copa del Rey with Valencia in 2019 and the Spanish Super Cup with Athletic Bilbao in 2021. He has been linked with English Premier League clubs. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.