Coach Juric set to leave joyless Torino

Torino coach Ivan Juric intends to leave the club after his contract expires at the end of the season, he said on Saturday.

The 48-year-old Croatian took charge at the Turin club in 2021 and has guided them to two 10th-place finishes in Serie A. They are ninth this season with one match remaining.

After a 3-1 home win over AC Milan on Saturday, Torino still have a chance to qualify for European football next season, but Juric said that was not significant in deciding his future.

"No, there simply aren’t the right conditions to continue here," he told Sky Sports Italia. "I would like more joy and there isn't joy here.

"You try to change things, but after a while you realise it’s pointless. It was right for us to try to go for Europe, we had a fantastic three years."

Torino play their final Serie A match of the season on May 26 at Atalanta. REUTERS