Coach Jurcevic ends short-lived role with Lebanon a month before Asian Cup

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Group E - Slovakia v Azerbaijan - City Arena Trnava, Trnava, Slovakia - November 19, 2019 Azerbaijan coach Nikola Jurcevic REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa/File Photo
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
40 sec ago

Croatian coach Nikola Jurcevic has left the Lebanon national team “by mutual consent” just two months into the role, the local football federation announced on Saturday.

The move came as the team prepare for the Asian Cup which begins in Qatar next month. Lebanon will open the tournament against the host nation on Jan. 12.

The Lebanese Federation gave no reason for Jurcevic's departure but said in a statement on their website: “The decision came after discussions between members of the executive committee to secure the best technical staff available to the team before its participation in the Asian Cup finals.”

The 57-year-old coach took over in October and led the team in four matches. They lost twice in friendlies against Montenegro and the United Arab Emirates and had draws against Palestine and Bangladesh in 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Jurcevic previously coached the Azerbaijan national team and Dinamo Zagreb and was an assistant coach to Slaven Bilic at West Ham United, Besiktas and Lokomotiv Moscow, as well as working with the Croatian national team.

Lebanon will play a friendly against Saudi Arabia on Jan. 4 in Doha in preparation for the Asian Cup. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top