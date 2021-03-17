Coach hails Messi after brace in landmark game

BARCELONA • Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman lauded Lionel Messi as the most important player in the club's history as the Argentinian celebrated making a record-equalling 767th appearance for the Catalans on Monday.

Scoring twice, the captain produced another vintage display as he tied Xavi Hernandez's appearance record in Barca's 4-1 victory over La Liga basement club Huesca.

"What more can you say (about Messi)?" a beaming Koeman said. "His level over so many years, over so many games... he's the most important player in Barcelona's history and thank goodness he's still here with us.

"I think he's shown he's the best player in the world. The first goal he scored was fantastic, and he deserves to be the focal point of this team."

The result moved the Catalans to within four points of top spot as they chase down pacesetters Atletico Madrid, who are on 63 points.

Champions Real Madrid are two points behind Barca in third spot.

Teenager Pedri, who was called up to the Spain national team for the first time earlier on Monday, also praised Messi - a player he has been earmarked to succeed at the Nou Camp.

"To play alongside Leo is an absolute joy. I enjoy going to training everyday," said the 18-year-old midfielder. "Whenever I get it, I try and pass to him because every time he touches the ball, something happens. It's absolutely crazy what he's achieving. He's the best player in the world."

Barca are now on a 17-game unbeaten streak in the league and Pedri is confident his teammates can reel in Atletico. "We won't give up in the title (race). There's still a lot of points to play for so we'll just concentrate on us and what we're doing. We are playing well and on a good run," he said.

Messi should break Xavi's record on Sunday against Real Sociedad and the club toasted his achievement with a video that included tributes from current and former teammates, including Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez, Neymar, Andres Iniesta, Carlos Puyol and Xavi himself.

"You're still breaking records," said Suarez, now with Atletico. "I think this one says a lot about you as a player and what you represent for Barcelona."

"We think you're extraordinary, something from another planet," added Paris St-Germain's Neymar.

