Coach explains his decision to drop Ronaldo

SEVILLE • Portugal coach Fernando Santos has defended his decision to drop star man Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting line-up for their Nations League opener against Spain on Thursday, saying that he was confident the forward could make a greater impact off the bench.

The 37-year-old, the all-time top international scorer with 115 strikes, came on in the 62nd minute but failed to find the net as a late Ricardo Horta strike salvaged a 1-1 draw for the visitors, after Spain had taken a first-half lead through Alvaro Morata.

Portugal have not won a competitive game against Spain since 2004 and have never beaten La Roja on Spanish soil, leading pundits to wonder if Santos should have used their captain from the start.

But he insisted he made the right decision, saying: "Cristiano Ronaldo? They often ask why he is a starter. It's the million-dollar question. I understood that for this game it was better to use the players I used."

He added Ronaldo's exclusion was not a reflection of his quality, after the veteran enjoyed a strong season for Manchester United, scoring 24 times in all competitions.

"It was a technical and tactical option for this game. It seemed to us the best solution. For the way we wanted to play and approach the game. It has nothing to do with Cristiano's quality, that's not even in question," he said.

"There are moments in the game when you have to think in a different way. We believed that in the second half he could come in and solve the game."

Spain had most of the ball but failed to take their chances in the second half, with Jordi Alba missing an opportunity in the dying minutes to snatch a win.

It was a frustrating night for Luis Enrique's men, who have endured similar profligacy issues throughout the years, including at last year's Euro 2020.

Morata remains a polarising figure as the striker is the type of player who blows hot and cold, but his 26th international goal means he is just one behind Fernando Morientes, who is sixth on the country's all-time list.

Enrique said: "He's not a player with stratospheric numbers, but everything Morata gives us in attack and defence."

Portugal next play Switzerland tomorrow while Spain travel to the Czech Republic.

