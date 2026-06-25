Coach Aguirre praises Mexico’s character in overcoming Czechs 3-0

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MEXICO CITY - Mexico coach Javier Aguirre praised his team’s mentality on June 25 after they upped the tempo in the second half to secure a 3-0 victory against the Czech Republic in their final Group A match of the World Cup.

With the victory, Mexico advance to the knockout phase as group winners.

“I didn't like the first 20 minutes, but then we settled down, the team recovered, and that's where we showed the power of mental strength,” he said at a press conference.

The Mexican coach, who led the side at the 2002 and 2010 World Cups, said that while the performance was good. “we always have a few things to work on”.

Aguirre, 67, said his team’s mentality is essential to keep progressing at the World Cup, where they will look to move beyond the quarter-finals for the first time.

“I think we've improved in that area, that mentality of ‘Well, that's it, we’ve done our part.’ This group has character,” he said. REUTERS