Co-hosts Scotland eager to make Finals

GENEVA • Scotland will face Israel in the Euro 2020 play-off semi-finals at Hampden Park, while Ireland visit Slovakia following yesterday's draw in Switzerland.

Victory for Steve Clarke's men on March 26 will see them visit either Norway or Serbia in the Path C play-off final.

"We have to make sure everyone is available come March and do what we can to get the country (qualified)," the former Chelsea assistant manager told Sky Sports. "We are one of the host nations and we don't want to be a host nation watching on from the sidelines.

"I never get too carried away about who we're going to get. We will be familiar with Israel because we played them in the Nations League group stage, and hopefully, we can get a positive outcome."

The Scots hope to reach their first major football tournament in 22 years since the 1998 World Cup in France.

Ireland already knew their opponents beforehand and, if they win, will visit the winner of the match between Bosnia and Northern Ireland in the Path B play-off final.

Iceland, who have qualified for the past two major football events, will host Romania in the Path A semi-final, with the winner needing to beat Bulgaria or Hungary to secure progress to the Finals.

EURO 2020 PLAY-OFFS

PATH A Bulgaria or Hungary v Iceland or Romania PATH B Bosnia and Herzegovina or Northern Ireland v Slovakia or Ireland PATH C Norway or Serbia v Scotland or Israel PATH D Georgia or Belarus v North Macedonia or Kosovo S-finals: March 26 Finals: March 31

In the Path D semi-finals, Georgia take on Belarus and North Macedonia host Kosovo.

The four play-off winners will join the other 20 qualified teams, with the main draw held in Bucharest next Saturday.

REUTERS