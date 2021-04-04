Club's loss could see Haaland leave

DORTMUND • On a week when Erling Haaland's future has been under the microscope, Borussia Dortmund's hopes of keeping their star striker were dealt a big blow yesterday when they dropped points against Eintracht Frankfurt in a 2-1 home defeat.

Frankfurt remained fourth in the Bundesliga, seven points ahead of Dortmund after 27 games. Haaland expects to compete in the Champions League and, if Dortmund fail to qualify for Europe's elite club competition via a top-four finish, they could be resigned to losing one of football's hottest properties. A Champions League absence will also amount to millions in losses.

The club, boasting the highest average attendance in club football, is already losing close to €4 million (S$6.3 million) per home game during the coronavirus pandemic.

The loss came after it emerged yesterday that Haaland's agent Mino Raiola is incentivised to find his client a new club this summer, before a release clause of €75 million kicks in next year.

According to The Transfer Window podcast, Raiola brought Haaland to Dortmund, who paid Salzburg €22.5 million last year for the striker's services, with the understanding that he will be there for just one season if his stock rises. Raiola negotiated a 20 per cent commission on the sell-on fee, replicating the transfer strategy that saw him earn €27 million from Paul Pogba's move to Manchester United.

The Transfer Window revealed that Raiola will earn €30 million if a club meet Dortmund's asking price of €150 million for Haaland, with the commission to be split with the player's father Alfe-Inge.

La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona met with Raiola and Alfe-Inge on Thursday ahead of meetings with the English clubs, reported various media outlets.

The total outlay on Haaland could be a concern for clubs considering the financial impact of the pandemic. The 20-year-old will demand wages worth over €700,000 a week. A five-year deal will take the entire package to €320 million.