Man City's defence of 'battered' song simply out of tune

It did not take long for the most dazzling of English Premier League title races to be plunged into a row between Liverpool and Manchester City supporters, over a City supporters' song being taken up on a plane carrying players and staff on their gleeful flight back from Brighton with the trophy.

It was then startling to learn the club had issued a statement defending the song, which glories in Liverpool misfortune, including their fans being "battered in the streets" and being "victims of it all".