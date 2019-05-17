Premium
Commentary
Man City's defence of 'battered' song simply out of tune
It did not take long for the most dazzling of English Premier League title races to be plunged into a row between Liverpool and Manchester City supporters, over a City supporters' song being taken up on a plane carrying players and staff on their gleeful flight back from Brighton with the trophy.
It was then startling to learn the club had issued a statement defending the song, which glories in Liverpool misfortune, including their fans being "battered in the streets" and being "victims of it all".