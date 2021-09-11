Club v country row could disrupt plans

LONDON • Talks are still ongoing, but if Fifa and the Premier League are unable to reach an understanding, Liverpool and Manchester City look set to be the two worst-hit clubs this weekend.

Both teams, as well as Manchester United, Chelsea and Leeds, are among the English clubs who did not release Brazilian players for the international break as they would have had to quarantine for 10 days on their return to Britain.

Earlier this week, Fifa, at the behest of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), had invoked Article 5 to block top-flight clubs from selecting Brazilian players who were called up for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers but did not travel to South America.

The five-day restriction period is from today to Tuesday's Champions League fixtures and concerns Liverpool trio Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho, City's Gabriel Jesus and Ederson, Raphinha of Leeds, United's Fred and Thiago Silva of Chelsea.

Premier League clubs have argued the unprecedented circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic were sufficient justification for their decision and are unhappy a "senseless" club versus country row threatens to disrupt plans.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted he was still in the dark, saying ahead of tomorrow's trip to Leeds: "I don't know what will happen at the weekend, to be honest.

"In this moment, we have to see what other people decide and then we will again accept that probably, do what people tell us and try to win a football game.

"We all know we are in the middle of a pandemic, which is difficult for all parts of life and, for football, it was difficult as well - we have a few more games to play than we have to play usually internationally."

Klopp, a consistently vocal opponent of the congested global football calendar, also hit out at South American football's lack of foresight before taking aim at quarantine restrictions and felt that players are being unfairly punished.

"We should not forget the players wanted to play these games. The clubs wanted to let players go but it was just not possible," he said. "It looks like the real punishment is for the players because they can't play. That's what they do, that's what they love to do. That's really not OK.

"They could have played the games, for example, without playing a Copa America, which they had a year before.

"You lose muscle, you lose everything. It means 10 days in the hotel, coming back (and) needing pretty much 10 days to get on track again."

Klopp also argued that quarantine exemptions should be granted because of the testing requirements elite players are required to undergo.

He said: "It's completely different to society out there. We get tested three times a week."

On the farcical situation, City boss Pep Guardiola, whose side travel to Leicester today, also expressed his frustration.

"Hopefully (Ederson and Jesus) can play, we'll wait and see if there is good news, the club didn't inform me anything," he said.

"The problem is I don't understand the situation for the fact that I don't know what we have to do...They cannot play there and they cannot play here. It's crazy."

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was on the same page, saying ahead of their home game with Aston Villa today: "I don't understand it and it makes no sense from whatever side you look.

"Did it make sense for Brazil? No. Did it make sense for us? No, because he (Silva) may not be able to play two matches."

Everton's Richarlison also did not travel for Brazil's qualifiers but Toffees boss Rafa Benitez yesterday said CBF had left the forward off the restriction list as goodwill after he was allowed to play at the Tokyo Olympics, where the Samba Boys retained their gold medal.

Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed Colombia's Davinson Sanchez and Argentina duo Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero would not be available for today's league trip to Crystal Palace as the trio are quarantining in Croatia.

Villa pair Emiliano Martinez and Emi Buendia will miss their away game at Chelsea for the same reason, having also been part of the Argentina squad.

Raul Jimenez will, however, be allowed to feature for Wolves after the club came to an agreement with the Mexico Football Federation over the availability of the striker, who was a no-show during the international break.

According to Article 22 of Fifa's Disciplinary Code, the sanctions that may be applied if restrictions on players turning out for their clubs are ignored include fines and forfeiting the game 3-0.

