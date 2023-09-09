Closing of Saudi transfer window brings relief in Europe

PARIS - Clubs in Europe could breathe a collective sigh of relief following the closure this week of the transfer window in the Saudi Pro League, whose huge spending over the summer was topped only by the English Premier League.

The window shut late on Thursday, six days after the market closed in Europe’s leading leagues, and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah stayed put at Anfield despite reports that Jeddah club Al-Ittihad had offered £150 million (S$255 million) for the Egyptian superstar.

However, Liverpool will surely have to brace themselves for further approaches from Saudi Arabia in the next window for the 31-year-old, whose current contract runs until 2025.

The last three months have seen reigning Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, Brazilian superstar Neymar, Riyad Mahrez, Fabinho, N’Golo Kante, Sadio Mane, Ruben Neves and Jordan Henderson all leave major European leagues to go to Saudi Arabia.

They have followed Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved at the turn of the year to sign for Al-Nassr.

That list is far from exhaustive, with analysis by Deloitte’s Sports Business Group saying 37 players moved to Saudi Arabia from either England, Spain, Italy, Germany or France.

It is not just older players either, with 21-year-old Spain prospect Gabri Veiga leaving Celta Vigo for Al-Ahli.

“It is clear that European football is losing out,” Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri said this week.

“We need to somehow stop the exodus of talent because at first it seemed like it was just players at the end of their careers going, but now it is younger players too.”

Deloitte said Saudi clubs had splashed US$957 million (S$1.3 billion) in the window, ahead of any other league apart from the Premier League, whose spending reached almost US$2 billion according to a Fifa report. But it may well soon catch up with England’s numbers.

No danger?

The Pro League has been buying players in a revamp as part of the country’s ambitious economic diversification plan.

The spending has mostly been fuelled by four teams now owned by the Saudi government’s oil-funded Public Investment Fund.

Those are Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr from Riyadh, reigning champions Al-Ittihad and their Jeddah rivals Al-Ahli.

The fees and wages being offered could have a serious impact for previously all-powerful teams in Europe who will not be able to compete.