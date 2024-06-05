Closing in on 50-cap milestone, S’pore’s Irfan Fandi eager to prove his worth against South Korea

SINGAPORE – As Singapore take on South Korea in a World Cup qualifier on June 6, Lions defender Irfan Fandi will be eager to pit himself against some of the region’s best players.

The strapping centre-back will also cannot help but feel bittersweet when he lines up against the Taegeuk Warriors, several of whom could have been his teammates or rivals in the K-League.

In 2021, South Korean club Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors had wanted to sign Irfan, only for the move to fall through with his Thai club BG Pathum reportedly demanding 30 million baht (S$1.1 million) for his transfer fee.

But it has served as affirmation for Irfan that he has what it takes to mix with the best in Asia. He hopes to draw on that confidence as the world No. 155 Lions plot an upset against their 23rd-ranked opponents at a sold-out National Stadium.

Irfan, 26, told The Straits Times that he was “very, very close to signing for Jeonbuk” three years ago, adding: “At that time, I had just signed a new deal with BG Pathum, so the buyout clause was too much in the end for them (Jeonbuk).

“I was super excited and I thought the club would let me go. But I knew at that point that I was doing something right in my career and I was very motivated.”

The 1.89m defender, who still hopes to play in the K-League or J-League one day, will be aiming to prove his worth against the Koreans, after limping off at half time in the 5-0 loss in Seoul in November 2023.

“The last 1½ years have not been too great for me because of a calf injury that has really stopped me from giving my best,” said Irfan, who is just two appearances from his 50th Singapore cap. “But now I am coming back from that and working hard to come back from this ‘down moment’.

“I am happy but not satisfied with my career so far. If I reach 50 caps in these two matches, it will be great. I have been honoured to put on the jersey each time and the target is to go past 100 caps some day and win trophies with Singapore.”

Meanwhile, club silverware beyond this season could come with another team, as his Pathum contract expires at the end of June.

ST understands that he has held talks with Port FC, who finished the 2023-24 Thai League campaign in third place, just above Pathum.

Asked about the rumour, Irfan said “talks are still ongoing and I am keeping my options open”.

If the move goes through, he could make it a winning farewell by lifting his fifth trophy with Pathum in the Thai League Cup final against Muangthong United on June 16, five days after the Lions’ final Group C qualifier against Thailand in Bangkok.

Since joining Pathum in 2018, Irfan has won the Thai League 1 and 2 title in 2021 and 2019 respectively, while also bagging the 2021 and 2022 Thailand Champions Cup.

For now, though, he would be focusing on the task of shackling English Premier League hotshots Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan.