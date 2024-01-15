Palestine refuse to be downcast despite Asian Cup thrashing

DOHA - Palestine’s coach is confident they will still reach the Asian Cup knockouts for the first time, despite being thrashed 4-1 by Iran in their opening game on Jan 14.

The Palestinians conceded a goal after just 64 seconds as Iran launched their title charge in emphatic fashion in Qatar.

The match coincided with the 100th day of the Israel-Hamas war, the grim milestone adding extra significance to an occasion that went beyond football.

Palestinian flags were scattered among the crowd of nearly 28,000 at Education City Stadium, one of the venues for the 2022 World Cup, and their solitary goal just before half-time got the biggest cheer of the night.

Despite seeing his side well beaten, Palestine’s coach Makram Daboub said: “We will regain our confidence and achieve our goal of reaching the last 16.”

The Tunisian blamed “a lack of concentration” and “overexcitement” for their poor start to the game.

Loud cries went up for the Palestinian anthem before the match and the team’s players put their arms around each other’s shoulders.

A brief moment’s silence was held before kick-off, the quiet punctuated by cries of “free Palestine”.

Captain Musab Al-Battat said on the eve of the game that the players were determined to “put a smile on the faces of the Palestinian people” despite the team’s difficult build-up.

Some players have lost loved ones in Israel’s bombardment of the besieged, Hamas-run territory of Gaza, a response to Hamas’ Oct 7 attack on southern Israel.

The Palestinian team have been forced to play matches and train overseas in the lead-up to their third Asian Cup.

The war began when Hamas launched an unprecedented attack which resulted in about 1,140 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.