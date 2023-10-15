Clement appointed manager at Rangers

Rangers have appointed Belgian Philippe Clement as their new manager to replace Michael Beale, the Scottish Premiership club said on Sunday.

Beale was sacked earlier this month with the club seven points behind leaders and rivals Celtic after three defeats in their first eight matches.

Rangers were also thrashed 7-3 on aggregate by PSV Eindhoven in their Champions League playoff and have dropped into Europe's second-tier Europa League competition.

"I am hugely excited by this chance to achieve success at one of Europe’s most iconic clubs across four competitions in what remains of this season and beyond," former AS Monaco and Club Brugge coach Clement said in a statement.

Rangers next host Hibernian on Oct. 21. REUTERS