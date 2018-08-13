Clean sheet for Hart but Saints ride their luck

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Southampton 0

Burnley 0

LONDON • Not quite the match suggested by the scoreline, this was an intriguing encounter that Burnley should have won, not least after a powerful first-half performance.

With only three new signings starting the match on both sides, this had a look of a game left over from last season and the performances only confirmed this sense.

Burnley reacted to the opening whistle like a greyhound catching sight of a lure. They raced away, putting Southampton on the back foot from the off and they had a goal disallowed after seven minutes. Jack Cork was adjudged offside when he scored from a Johann Berg Gudmundsson free kick.

Southampton did force Joe Hart into a save in the 18th minute, with the former England goalkeeper tipping a powerful Mario Lemina header over the bar.

But that was the hosts' only chance of note in the opening 45 minutes. Burnley might have scored twice more just in the final minute of the half, with Chris Wood's close-range effort turned behind by Alex McCarthy, and the ball having to be scrambled clear again from the resulting corner.

Burnley crafted another golden chance in the 49th minute when Wood found himself alone with a gaping goal in front of him, but he failed to make any contact from just six metres out.

Something needed to change for the Saints and manager Mark Hughes acted quickly, making a double substitution on 55 minutes.

With the addition of new signings Danny Ings and Mohamed Elyounoussi, the formation switched to a 4-4-2 and suddenly Southampton were asking questions of their own. Both substitutes made an impact but Ings, in particular, looked sharp, finding space even in a typically congested Burnley box.

In the 72nd minute, the on-loan Liverpool man drifted out of the area and chipped a great ball to the back post but Hart got down to block a shot from Jack Stephens.

For the final period of the match, Burnley manager Sean Dyche chose to match Southampton up front, with substitutes Sam Vokes and Ashley Barnes taking their turns to lead the line.

Neither substitute showed any alacrity in getting on to the field and the suspicion that Dyche was by then happy to leave St Mary's with a point was confirmed as the game ebbed away to a stalemate.

THE GUARDIAN