Clattenburg resigns as Forest referee analyst

Nottingham Forest's referee analyst Mark Clattenburg resigned on Friday only three months after his appointment, saying his role had caused unintended friction between the club and other parties.

Former Premier League referee Clattenburg and relegation-threatened Forest recently received widespread criticism for their reaction following a 2-0 defeat at Everton.

Forest, furious at being denied three penalties at Goodison Park last month, issued a strongly worded statement after the game on social media, accusing the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Stuart Attwell of being a Luton Town fan.

Clattenburg described the refereeing decisions as a "joke".

"I performed my services under the consultancy agreement in good faith, to the best of my abilities and in the hope of using my extensive experience as a match official to help NFFC understand how decisions in relation to key match incidents are made amid the workings of VAR," Clattenburg said in a statement on the club website.

The Premier League said it was "extremely disappointed" to read the Forest statement after the Everton game and launched an investigation.

"It is now clear that the existence and performance of these consultancy services has caused unintended friction between NFFC and other participants, to the extent that it has become more of a hindrance than help to NFFC," Clattenburg said.

"It has also led to the unmerited targeting of me, personally, by certain participants and pundits."

Having been docked four points for financial breaches, Forest are 17th in the standings with 26 points. REUTERS