Clasico slammed as 'race of lame ducks' by ex-Real player

MADRID • The Clasico today between Real Madrid and Barcelona may have huge ramifications on La Liga's title race, but poor Champions League showings in midweek mean the fixture is lacking its usual billing as a battle between the two best teams in the world.

Real lost 2-1 at home to Manchester City in the first leg of the last 16, while Barcelona drew 1-1 at Napoli, a result which masked a shaky performance and seemed to confirm Lionel Messi's fears that they are not good enough to win the trophy.

Champions Barca, on 55 points, take a two-point lead to the Santiago Bernabeu after capitalising on a wobble from Zinedine Zidane's side, who drew 2-2 with Celta Vigo and lost 1-0 to Levante.

"This Clasico is like a race between two lame ducks, both of them are bad right now, that's the reality," said former Real Madrid forward Jorge Valdano.

"Barcelona's recovery owes far more to Real's decline than their own merits.

"Real's slip-ups have strengthened Barca, who put in an abysmal performance against Napoli."

The two Spanish giants' combined 108 points taken at this stage - 25 games into the season - is their second lowest since 2007, and is better only than last year's even lower total of 105.

Barca have been more reliant than ever on Messi to paper over the cracks in their defence while Real's rearguard has covered their lack of firepower up front, where they remain without an elite scorer.

Cristiano Ronaldo's shadow still lingers, in part because Messi's brilliance deserves a rival in the league, and particularly in the Clasico.

He is not the only one. Neymar was sold while Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta retired. Gareth Bale's star has dimmed so much that his place in Zidane's squad is no longer secure.

Both sides head into the game with their own selection issues, with Real light on forwards because of the absence of Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Rodrygo.

Barca, meanwhile, need to fill holes all over the pitch, with Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez all injured. Gerard Pique faces a battle to be fit.

"We have a short squad but those in charge knew that," said midfielder Ivan Rakitic, echoing a sense of discontent with Barcelona's board following recent outspoken comments from club captain Messi.

Yet even with their many problems, Barca seem to have slightly more momentum and they have won on their last four league visits to the Bernabeu.

At the very least, they can rely on Messi, who has scored four goals and has four assists in his last four league games.

"He is one of the best players of all time, I have so much respect for him but I hope on Sunday he doesn't have a good day," Real captain Sergio Ramos said on La Liga's website.

"It will be a competitive game because of what stage we are at in the season. The gap between us is minimal, the result could be decisive."

With Messi now fit and firing, Barca might even exceed expectations in the Champions League and Real could yet pull off an escape against City.

Today's game is ultimately a duel of two teams no longer at full pelt, but stumbling through transition, hoping to return to their former glories.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

