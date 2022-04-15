Clash with 'unbelievable' Villarreal awaits Liverpool

LONDON • With Villarreal as their semi-final opponents, Liverpool have been installed as the favourites to reach their third Champions League final in five seasons.

But that is doing a disservice to the Yellow Submarine, who are fully deserving of their place in the last four, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp said.

Liverpool drew 3-3 with Benfica in their quarter-final, second-leg clash on Wednesday to go through to the semi-finals with a 6-4 aggregate scoreline.

While many had expected the hosts to go through after doing the hard work with a 3-1 away win in the first leg in Lisbon, it was not a particularly convincing performance at Anfield.

However, the uncharacteristically shaky display was more down to the wholesale changes Klopp made - seven in total - to keep many of his key players fresh for tomorrow's FA Cup semi-final clash with Manchester City at Wembley.

Their makeshift backline, featuring Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip in the middle and Joe Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas at full-back, was opened up with some ease by the Portuguese side but the German said that was understandable.

On being pinned back after taking a 3-1 lead on the night via Konate and a double by Roberto Firmino, Klopp added: "The day we qualify for the Champions League semi-final and I'm not happy, please come and knock me out. The one thing we knew is it will be hard as the last line never played together.

"You lose the boys like Virgil (van Dijk) and these things are normal. Benfica kept believing and kept going, that's all. It was important we could make changes and still be successful. That's fine.

"It was not exactly what we wanted... We are through and that's all that matters and I'm really happy."

His gamble to rest players could have backfired as Roman Yaremchuk and Darwin Nunez made it a nervy last 20 minutes, with two efforts from the visitors also ruled out for offside.

But Liverpool have progressed and now have a great chance of going on to lift their seventh European Cup. That will equal the second-best record in the competition, occupied by Serie A's AC Milan, with Real Madrid top of the list with 13 trophies.

Yet Villarreal will be no cakewalk, Klopp has warned. They are making a habit of upsetting the odds, from beating Manchester United to win last season's Europa League to knocking out Juventus and Bayern Munich this term.

Villarreal also have a wily coach in Unai Emery, who has restored his reputation after being heavily criticised during his stints at Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.

"I saw the results, the game was very impressive. I only picked up pieces but to beat Juventus and Bayern Munich, they deserve to be in the Champions League semi-finals," Klopp said.

He is also looking forward to pitting his wits against Emery again. The Spaniard has a solid pedigree in knockout competitions, also wining the Europa League three times with Sevilla besides taking Arsenal to the 2019 final and helping PSG earn four domestic cups.

"Unai Emery is the king of the cups, it is unbelievable what he is doing. But give me a bit of time to prepare it properly," Klopp added.

REUTERS