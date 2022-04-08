Clash with City will not be a title-decider, says Klopp

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned against viewing Sunday's match with Manchester City as a decider for the Premier League title.

Victory at the Etihad Stadium would give the Reds an 11th successive league win - no team are in better form - and leave them two points ahead of Pep Guardiola's side (73) at the top of the table with seven games left to play.

City had opened up a 14-point lead over Liverpool in January but the form shown by Klopp's men has placed them within striking distance of the leaders.

But, even if they succeed against City, there is no guarantee Liverpool will have a smooth finish to the season. They have a derby against Everton and a clash with bitter rivals Manchester United to come before the end of this month and will also have to host Tottenham Hotspur next month.

The Reds will travel to Manchester on the back of a 3-1 win away at Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday, a result that has left the six-time European champions on the brink of the last four.

The visitors have a poor record at City - they have not won there in the league since 2015.

A long-awaited win would be very welcome, but Klopp does not want the fans to think it would wrap up the league.

"If we win against City, which is already difficult enough, I think no one would think, 'That's it, decided', because of the quality of the opponent," the German said.

"We play now against the best team in the world... Everyone knows about the importance of the next game, but after this game, there will be other games in another competition but also in the Premier League as well.

"If you cannot be first, you want to be second. If you are behind, then you want to come closer. If you are close, you want to overtake. That's the situation and we will give it a proper try."

Regardless of Sunday's result, City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne agreed that there would still be so much to play for.

"As a player, you want to win games and trophies and if you want to do that then you need to win these big games," he told the club's website. "But if you win, draw or lose, there is still a lot to play for.

"I think everybody is looking forward to it. I think the players will take it as a privilege to play these games."

Liverpool remain on course for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies this season after already winning the League Cup in February.

No English club have achieved the feat and Klopp acknowledged the difficulty of the task ahead.

"We are in the (Champions League) quarter-final, the semi-final (of the FA Cup, also against City) and the further you go in competitions, the harder it gets," the 54-year-old said.

