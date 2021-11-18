Clash ends in stalemate, but Argentina book Cup berth

SAN JUAN (Argentina) • Argentina drew 0-0 with Brazil to become the second South American team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday, with Lionel Scaloni saluting his players at the end of what he called a "magnificent" year.

The point, combined with results elsewhere, means Argentina join Brazil as the only other South American side in the 10-team group to guarantee their place in Qatar with four or five games still remaining.

The feat came just four months after coach Scaloni led Argentina to the Copa America title, their first major trophy in 28 years.

"This was a magnificent year. Winning the Copa, qualifying for the World Cup unbeaten. It was a dream," he said.

Scaloni had never been a head coach when he was appointed in 2018 but he has turned Argentina into a team who can look ahead to Qatar with optimism.

Lionel Messi at last appears to be enjoying his international football after years of ups and downs, and the midfield, anchored by the increasingly influential Rodrigo de Paul, is settled and solid.

Most noticeably, Scaloni has shored up a creaky defence, especially between the posts where Emiliano Martinez is the most reliable goalkeeper they have had in years. His side have conceded just six goals in their 13 qualifiers, only two more than Brazil.

Tuesday night's draw was also their 27th match unbeaten, dating back more than two years, and came just days after they beat fierce rivals Uruguay 1-0.

"We got four points against two very difficult rivals. We all like to win of course but these games help a team to mature. Having qualified so far in advance, we should be proud," Scaloni added.

Brazil coach Tite, meanwhile, angrily hit out at what he said was an "inconceivable" decision taken - or not taken - by officials manning the video assistant referee (VAR).

He felt that Argentinian defender Nicolas Otamendi should have been punished for elbowing winger Raphinha in the first half.

Uruguayan referee Andres Cunha looked to be receiving messages from his colleagues in the VAR cabin but took no action, a decision that infuriated the normally placid Brazilian coach.

"Cunha is an extraordinary referee," Tite said. "Refereeing demands a team and those who were in the VAR... it is impossible not to see Otamendi's elbow on Raphinha."

Brazil top the group with 35 points and Argentina have 29, six clear of third-placed Ecuador. The top four teams qualify automatically, and the fifth-placed side go into an inter-regional play-off.

Argentina did not know they had qualified after their match and it was only after defeats for Uruguay (3-0 by Bolivia) and Chile (2-0 by Ecuador) that they sealed a spot.

Ecuador look set to join the two, with a six-point gap to Colombia and Peru and only four matches left to play.

However, the fourth automatic qualification spot will go down to the wire with five teams - Colombia, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Bolivia - separated by just two points.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE