City's whizz-kid has big shoes to fill

Man City's English midfielder Phil Foden, who has had four goals since the restart, crossing the ball in an empty Etihad Stadium during the Premier League football match against Arsenal last month. Manager Pep Guardiola is happy with his team's "incredible" approach to games despite costly defeats that saw them relinquish their title early to Liverpool.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
In his five games since the Premier League's Project Restart got under way on June 17, no player has had a bigger impact than Manchester City's Phil Foden.

The England Under-21 midfielder has scored four goals and contributed two assists, with manager Pep Guardiola already predicting he will inherit David Silva's place in the team.

The 34-year-old Spanish midfielder is leaving on a free transfer at the end of the season after a decade at the Etihad.

But, in Foden, City have a player who is a star in the making and the 20-year-old academy graduate is likely to play against Newcastle today, having been named a substitute at Southampton last weekend.

He has made 18 appearances this season, 13 off the bench, with all his strikes and assists coming since the resumption of playand he has been involved in 14 goals in his last 18 games in all competitions.

