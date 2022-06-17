City's season-opener 'tough-looking trip'

LONDON • Manchester City will begin the defence of their Premier League title at West Ham United while runners-up Liverpool travel to Fulham on the opening weekend of the new campaign.

The 2022-23 fixtures, running from Aug 5-May 28, which were published yesterday, give new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag an opening test at Old Trafford against Brighton. The Seagulls hammered United 4-0 last month in interim boss Ralf Rangnick's penultimate game in charge.

Nottingham Forest's first match in the top flight for 23 years will be at Newcastle United.

Pep Guardiola's City will start their bid for a fifth title in six seasons at the London Stadium on Sunday, Aug 7, after all their rivals have begun their campaigns.

In a post on City's website, the club called the West Ham fixture a "tough-looking trip", while also stating that new striker Erling Haaland - signed for £51 million (S$86 million) from Borussia Dortmund this summer - could make his Etihad debut against newly promoted Bournemouth on Aug 13.

They have the Manchester derby at home on Oct 1 and the return game at Old Trafford on Jan 14.

More crucially, Guardiola would have taken note of the clashes with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool - the first at Anfield on Oct 15.

That clash will take place after a midweek Champions League tie, with the return fixture scheduled for the Etihad on April 1.

Klopp is unlikely to be impressed with his team's fixture allocation in conjunction with their European commitments.

Their three away matches following Champions League group games are against Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Frank Lampard, whose Everton side narrowly escaped relegation, comes up against his former employers Chelsea on Aug 6.

Thomas Tuchel's Blues will be under the new ownership led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, after the takeover was completed last month.

For the second season running, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have the honour of kicking-off the new campaign with a short trip to fellow London side Crystal Palace on Friday, Aug 5.

The traditional "Big Six" have been kept apart on the final weekend before the mid-season break for the World Cup in Qatar, the weekend of Nov 12-13.

Following the resumption of the campaign on Dec 26, Leeds host City and United welcome Forest.

City head to Brentford on the final day of the season, with Liverpool away at Southampton.

