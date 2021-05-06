City's rise not just about the money: Guardiola

LONDON • An emotional Pep Guardiola hailed a journey "four or five years" in the making after seeing his side reach their first Champions League final following a 2-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Riyad Mahrez's early strike at the Etihad put City in a commanding position before the Algeria winger bagged another in the second half to seal the 4-1 aggregate victory.

In the coming days, they are likely to seal a fifth Premier League title in the past 10 years, and the Istanbul showpiece game will be the culmination of the club's rise since the Abu Dhabi takeover in 2008 transformed their fortunes.

For all his domestic success at City, Guardiola had never been past the quarter-finals since taking over in 2016, but he can now start to dream of adding to his two Champions League triumphs won as Barcelona coach.

The Catalan said: "What we have done the last four years has been incredible. The Champions League is the hardest and getting to the final was the hardest thing for us to achieve.

"We deserve to be there for everything we have done at the club in the past four or five years. I want to thank the former players who helped take us to another level - Joe Hart, Vincent Kompany and David Silva.

"I also want to thank the owner, the chairman and the staff at the club. This club is about all the people that work behind the scenes, the ground staff working at half-time, it's not just about money. If you want to think that, then you are wrong."

Guardiola also said the welcome his team got from fans coming into the stadium before the game gave them a pre-match boost.

While the match was held behind closed doors, hundreds of unmasked City supporters defied social distancing guidelines to congregate outside the ground and light flares.

Fans may be permitted to attend the May 29 final as Uefa has not placed any restrictions on ticket sales, meaning Turkey can hold the game freely, although local authorities have yet to make a decision.

"It was great to see, it's not the same without them," Guardiola added of the fans. "We miss them so much. It's weird playing in an empty stadium for such a big game. The achievement belongs to them."

City's task was made all the easier in the second half after PSG's Angel di Maria was sent off for kicking out at captain Fernandinho on a frustrating night for the French champions, who remain in search of their first Champions League.

Star man Kylian Mbappe was not fit enough to even get off the bench and his absence was telling as the visitors failed to muster a shot on target all match, with Neymar cutting a subdued figure.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino, however, played down the absence of Mbappe, who is the team's top scorer in the competition with eight goals this season, while admitting they were well beaten.

"That cannot be an excuse, we are a team," the Argentinian said. "Of course, it's unlucky he was not ready to help the team, but that's not an excuse.

"We cannot use that excuse because the performance was good. I need to congratulate City as they are having a fantastic season. At the same time, we feel proud of our players and our team."

