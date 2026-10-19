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City's injured Semenyo out for eight weeks, Haaland may be fit to face AEK

Oct 19 - Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo has been sidelined for eight weeks after suffering an injury at the weekend but striker Erling Haaland could be fit for Tuesday's Champions League clash at home to AEK Athens, manager Enzo Maresca said.

Ghana international Semenyo limped to the tunnel after Saturday's 3-2 home win over Ipswich Town.

"It will be eight weeks. Now the most important thing is recovery. When he is back in December it will be like a new player. Collateral. It’s not muscle," Maresca said.

"(Haaland) can be available, we will see, we have a session now," Maresca added at the pre-match press conference.

City are 17th in the Champions League table with three points from two matches. REUTERS