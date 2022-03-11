City's European progress a 'good sign' despite draw

LONDON • Pep Guardiola said Manchester City's routine stroll into the Champions League quarter-finals was cause for celebration despite a subdued 0-0 draw against Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday.

All the hard work for the English champions was done with a 5-0 first-leg rout in the Portuguese capital three weeks ago as they reached the last eight for the fifth consecutive season.

"It's a good sign," said Guardiola. "The last decade, step-by-step, the club grew up. Every season playing this competition, qualifying for last 16 and now in the best eight teams in Europe."

City are on course for a fourth Premier League title in five seasons, but the Champions League has so far remained out of reach despite the billions invested by the club's Abu Dhabi owners.

The Catalan knows his legacy in Manchester will be judged on whether he can finally make City champions of Europe. However, he believes the achievement of just becoming regular contenders should not be overlooked.

"Every year when we qualify for the Champions League, I celebrate it that night because I know how difficult it is," he added.

"When you qualify for last 16, I celebrate it.

"Now it's time to congratulate everyone, focus on the Premier League and see who we get in the draw (on March 18)."

A much tougher test will lie ahead in the last eight as Sporting set out at the Etihad just to avoid another embarrassing scoreline like the one they suffered on home soil.

"After the result of the first game, the tie became practically impossible," said Sporting goalkeeper Antonio Adan.

"The team was better defensively, and they didn't play with the same clarity either. We leave satisfied."

With progression all but a formality, Guardiola handed a European debut to teenage right-back C.J. Egan-Riley, while Rodri, Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez were also rested from the start.

Still, City should still have won the game comfortably, with Raheem Sterling wasting the best of their chances after fluffing a one-on-one against Adan.

City thought they had claimed the lead through Gabriel Jesus early in the second period, when Mahrez, introduced at the break, fed him the ball but his strike was disallowed for offside following a video assistant referee review.

The state of the tie was summed up when Guardiola took the chance to give 36-year-old goalkeeper Scott Carson his first Champions League appearance since 2005, replacing Ederson 17 minutes from time.

The main aim of Sporting, whose best chance came from City loanee Pedro Porro, was to salvage some pride, which they did by holding out for a clean sheet.

