City's European loss may be Mourinho's gain

LONDON • Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho believes Manchester City's two-season ban from the Champions League has opened the door for a host of Premier League teams to qualify for next season.

Thanks to Son Heung-min's stoppage-time effort in the 3-2 win at Aston Villa on Sunday, Spurs moved up to fifth, which could be enough to secure European football next season should City's appeal fail.

Mourinho's men, on 40 points, had closed in on fourth-placed Chelsea, who hosted Manchester United yesterday before Spurs visit on Saturday.

However, six other teams are within six points of Spurs and a possible Champions League place.

"A window opens for many teams," said Mourinho. "What seemed far, now the fifth place is not far. Arsenal, Everton, Sheffield United, Wolves. Everyone will feel they have the chance.

"But fourth or fifth, I just think about doing the best we can."

He was also asked if City's ban means they will be stripped of their 2018 Premier League title.

"If I go into that, I have to ask if the team that finished second in 2018 is going to be champions, yes or no?" said the Portuguese, who guided United to runners-up that year, 19 points behind City.

"That would be interesting. But joking apart, I just wait calmly. Until the appeal finishes, Manchester City have the benefit of the doubt."

He could afford to joke after overcoming a nightmare start at Villa Park where Toby Alderweireld sliced into his own goal. But the Belgian defender made amends by smashing a loose ball past Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina to equalise.

A rash challenge by Bjorn Engels handed Spurs the chance to go in front before the break with a penalty, via a video assistant referee review. Son's spot kick was saved by Reina, but the South Korean prodded home the rebound to become the first Asian player to score 50 Premier League goals.

While Engels also made up for his mistake with a goal in the second half, Son had the last say in the game.

"We are finding a different way to score enough goals (without the injured Harry Kane) to put ourselves in a position to fight for a good position in the table," said Mourinho.

