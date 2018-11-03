City's de Bruyne out again

Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne has been ruled out for at least a month after suffering a knee injury in their 2-0 win over Fulham in the League Cup, British media reported yesterday. He was substituted in the 85th minute of the last-16 match after Fulham defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah landed heavily on the Belgian playmaker's left knee. De Bruyne, 27, had just returned from six weeks out with a knee problem. He is now likely to miss six matches, including a Premier League derby against local rivals Manchester United on Nov 11. On a brighter note for City, the match marked Spanish teenager Brahim Diaz's first two goals for the senior side.