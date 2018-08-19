City's cloud has a 'Silva lining'

LONDON • Pep Guardiola was quick to acknowledge just what a "big miss" Kevin de Bruyne will be for champions Manchester City once it was confirmed on Friday that the Belgian's knee injury will keep him out of action for three months.

Yet the City manager's enthusiasm for two of his other midfield maestros suggests that, despite the cloud the loss of de Bruyne has left hanging over the Etihad, he can see a "Silva lining".

This could be Bernardo Silva's moment to seize, after his scintillating start to the season to make the transition from City's favourite luxury player on the bench to starter.

David Silva is also potentially ready to rejoin the fray for today's Premier League home game against Huddersfield.

Naturally, de Bruyne, who scored eight goals, set up 16 more and created the lion's share of City's chances in last season's 100-point haul, is going to be missed. No player in Europe's top five leagues provided more assists.

Of course, City are spoiled for choice in midfield as Jurgen Klopp noted on Friday when he told Sky Sports how sorry he was about de Bruyne's misfortune.

"They still have options of course," said the Liverpool manager. "They have brought in Riyad Mahrez, but they can all play in different positions. Nobody need worry about Man City's quality."

Guardiola's ability to bring the best out of intelligent players even when moving them into new, unaccustomed positions makes his City side perhaps the most flexible the Premier League has seen.

Yet, even amid the bewildering array of midfield talent the Spaniard has at his disposal with the likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Fabian Delph and Mahrez, Bernardo Silva has already staked his claim for more minutes.

The 24-year-old was superb in the Community Shield win over Chelsea and the opening league victory at Arsenal, with his performance in the Wembley curtain-raiser hailed as a "masterpiece" by Guardiola. Last season, he played 35 league matches, but started only 15, a figure that should rise considerably this season, particularly in light of de Bruyne's injury.

But Guardiola believes David Silva too could be rejuvenated, now he has decided to end his distinguished World Cup-winning international career.

"Nobody pushed him, he decided to finish his international career so he could rest a little bit more with his wife, family and his little boy while continuing to play with us," said Guardiola, revealing the Spaniard had overcome a slight knock that kept him out of the Arsenal match and was back in contention for today's game.

Having his players' utmost focus is essential to Guardiola, as the 47-year-old suggested post-World Cup fatigue could have been a factor in de Bruyne's knee injury.

"Human beings have a limit and sometimes these things happen," he said. "My advice to him now is to rest, take the holidays he didn't get in these two or three weeks. Then he'll start training and we'll be waiting for him with big arms."

Guardiola can afford to wait because, for now, the Silvas are ready pull the strings up for City.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

MAN CITY V HUDDERSFIELD

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 8.30pm