City 'world's best team'

LONDON - Not only does Jurgen Klopp believe Manchester City have the "best team in the world" but their summer signing of Erling Haaland has given them "the best striker on the market".

The 2018-19 and 2021-22 seasons saw City pipping Liverpool to the Premier League title by just a point, but Pep Guardiola's side, fuelled by their new hotshot, have charged 13 points clear this term.

Asked how his team could keep up with their rivals, who are gunning for their fifth league title in six seasons and now have Haaland leading their line, Klopp said of their Anfield clash on Sunday: "Nobody can compete with City...

"Even when he was very young, you could see the potential was insane. We were already pretty busy thinking about him, how can you shut him down? He scored anyway.

"Physically, he sets new standards. The combination of being really physical and technical and sensational awareness, his orientation on the pitch is exceptional."

With Liverpool having only won only two of their eight top-flight games this season, City will travel to Merseyside as favourites but Guardiola remains wary of their fiercest rivals.

While Liverpool's 9-0 hammering of Bournemouth in August proved to be a false dawn, it was still an indication of their attacking potential and their midweek 7-1 away rout of Rangers in the Champions League underlined that.

In the 2021-22 league season, both sides battled to 2-2 draws home and away and with more than two-thirds of the current campaign yet to be played, Guardiola has dismissed suggestions his team will win the title at a canter.

The Catalan also recalled how Liverpool came closer than any other English club to winning the quadruple last season. They won both the FA and League Cups and lost 1-0 in the Champions League final to Real Madrid.

"For just two little details, they didn't achieve something that no English team has done. If this was with three games left, I would say they could not catch (the) top of the league. But, with so long left plus a World Cup, anything can happen," he said.

"It's always difficult in the years since we have arrived here together. It will be a tough game and I don't expect anything else. The game will be dictated on the pitch, not by the table, because we are in front of them or behind, not because of those kind of things."