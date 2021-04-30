City win with 'Team Identity'

PARIS • After over 10 years of trying and more than a billion dollars spent to make it possible, Manchester City are finally closer to winning the Champions League than they have ever been.

A come-from-behind 2-1 semi-final, first-leg win at Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday has put Pep Guardiola's side in sight of their first European Cup final.

The threat posed by the French side's star duo of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe remains ahead of next Tuesday's second leg in Manchester, but City appear to have learnt from many years of harsh lessons in Europe's premier club competition.

The clash between the reigning Ligue 1 winners and the Premier League champions-elect at the Parc des Princes was also a proxy battle between Qatar-owned PSG and Abu Dhabi-backed City.

Despite changing the face of European football with their investment in the transfer market over the past decade, both clubs are still waiting for the ultimate glory of winning the Champions League.

PSG came closest when they lost last season's final 1-0 to Bayern Munich and having this time seen off the German giants in the quarter-finals, Mauricio Pochettino's men started like a team determined to go one better this year.

Marquinhos powered home Angel di Maria's corner on 15 minutes in a blistering start by the hosts.

In Guardiola's first four seasons in charge of City, setbacks in Champions League knockout ties have led to eliminations by Monaco, Liverpool, Tottenham and Lyon.

But there was no repeat this time as the Champions League's meanest defence - they have conceded just four goals so far - kept PSG at bay until after the break.

City upped the tempo in the second half as Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez both struck to put the visitors in the driving seat ahead of the Etihad game.

They played within themselves before the break, which the Catalan claimed was down to the fear of "losing it in the first leg".

But after urging his players to show their "identity as a team", they came out with more intensity.

"We were more aggressive in our game. In the first 45 minutes, we played not to lose the ball but with no intention to break the lines," Guardiola explained. "The second half was better in every way, our football was better."

Despite the advantage they carry into the second leg, de Bruyne feels there will be moments when City will have to suffer next week.

"We know how good they are, you have to set your mind on the fact you're going to work hard for the team and that's going to happen in the second game also," he said.

However, PSG will be weakened by the absence of midfielder Idrissa Gueye, who was sent off 13 minutes from time.

Pundit and former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger lamented the way PSG "mentally collapsed" but Pochettino will take comfort from their impressive away record this season. Previous wins at Barcelona and Bayern ensured PSG advanced to the last four for the second straight year and they also won at Old Trafford in the group stage.

"Of course it's going to be difficult but we need to really believe we can do something there in Manchester," Pochettino said. "They are a very good team but we need to believe, and we have the talent."

