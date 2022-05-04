City will play to win in Madrid: Guardiola

LONDON • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is playing his cards close to his chest as he prepares his team for the Champions League semi-final, second-leg clash at Real Madrid today.

City head to the Spanish capital with a slender 4-3 advantage after last week's thrilling first leg at the Etihad Stadium.

When asked yesterday if he would take a different approach today, he said: "The selection (of the team) is to try to win the game.

"There are moments you train really bad before the game and have an exceptional performance or train really well and do bad.

"There are things we did well (in the first leg) and things we have to improve. We can play much worse than we played and we can still win. Nobody knows.

"We've been here and done well and know how to handle the situation. But it's not a guarantee to play good. We have to perform well and our best to reach the final."

With a place in the final at stake, Guardiola can take comfort from his impressive record in Real's intimidating Bernabeu Stadium.

The Catalan has never been cowed by the prospect of facing Real on their own turf, winning six times and losing just once in nine visits with his City, Barcelona and Bayern Munich teams.

Guardiola's Barcelona marked his first game as a visiting boss at the Bernabeu with a 6-2 demolition of Real in 2009. He also masterminded a 2-0 Champions League semi-final, first-leg win at Real in 2011 that propelled Lionel Messi and company towards the second of their two Champions League titles during his reign.

City have already won at the Bernabeu in the Guardiola era, securing a 2-1 triumph in the Champions League last-16 first leg two years ago on route to eliminating the Spanish giants.

Overall, Guardiola has won 12 of his 20 managerial meetings with Real at home and away.

But he did suffer a Champions League semi-final exit against Real in 2014 when his Bayern side were crushed 5-0 on aggregate.

And, fuelled by Karim Benzema's incredible goal blitz - he has 42 goals in 42 games in all competitions this season - Real have already staged two dramatic comebacks at home to knock out Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea in the previous two rounds.

While City were arguably the better side in the first leg last week, they could not deliver the knockout blow due to poor finishing and sloppy defending.

Defender John Stones will be missing in the heart of defence today owing to injury.

With that in mind, Guardiola has no intention of underestimating Carlo Ancelotti's team, saying: "I've lost and won against them. You play hundreds of times against a rival, you win and lose and none of that (past history) comes into it.

"The talent they have, the only way to beat them is to be better."

Real celebrated their La Liga win last weekend and there were suggestions that the hangover from their open-top bus parade following their 35th Spanish league title might reduce, even subconsciously, some of the need to chase a 14th European Cup.

But Ancelotti is not allowing his team to take their foot off the gas, while also agreeing that Guardiola's record at the Bernabeu will not be taken into consideration.

"History won't have an impact tomorrow. It will be different, each game has its own history. We have to do our best," the Italian said.

"It will be a tough game and we will see a great game between two great teams with great players.

"But if we win tomorrow, it won't be because we're motivated or the atmosphere. It will be out of collective commitment and individual qualities of our players."

The Real boss confirmed Nacho will replace injured defender David Alaba, while forwards Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale are also out.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

REAL V MAN CITY

Singtel TV Ch128 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 2.55am