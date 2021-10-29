City will be back next year: Pep

LONDON • There will be a new League Cup holder this season, a change after four straight years of Manchester City success.

Pep Guardiola's men were eliminated in the last 16 by West Ham after a penalty shoot-out at the London Stadium on Wednesday, ending the visitors' record winning streak in the competition.

The game went to spot kicks after it ended 0-0 in 90 minutes, with the Hammers winning 5-3 to progress to the quarter-finals.

As Manchester United were knocked out in the previous round, also by West Ham, it means the Cup will be won by a non-Manchester club for the first time since 2015.

Guardiola and West Ham counterpart David Moyes made large-scale changes to their line-ups from last weekend's Premier League games but there was no shortage of competitive desire from either side.

Substitute Phil Foden missed the first penalty for City and Said Benrahma converted the final kick to give the Hammers victory in what has been an excellent start to their season.

Moyes' side are fourth in the league and on course to qualify to the knockout stage of the Europa League.

"You win some, you lose some, but with the resilience and the honesty we showed, we deserved to get over the line," said West Ham assistant manager Stuart Pearce.

"A really good night for this football club with 60,000 in the stadium. The players deserve all the credit and a bit to our manager as well, who drives this club daily."

Guardiola was full of praise for West Ham as he reflected on his club's remarkable record in the competition.

"An incredible run has finished. We finished in a good way. We played in a really good way, creating chances against a team who defended deep," the Catalan said.

"On penalties, they were better. Congratulations to West Ham. Next year we will be back."

Liverpool, with 11 changes to the team who beat United 5-0 in the league last Sunday, also moved into the last eight of the competition with a 2-0 victory at Championship outfit Preston, thanks to second-half goals from Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi.

A makeshift first XI saw academy players Tyler Morton and Harvey Blair make their first starts for the club but the Reds' second-stringers were still too good.

"We didn't play well, that's how it is," said manager Jurgen Klopp.

"It's all about getting through to the next round, that's what we did. That it would be difficult with 11 changes, that was clear."

Leicester edged out Brighton 4-2 on penalties after the game ended 2-2 after 90 minutes, while Tottenham also progressed after a 1-0 win at Burnley via Lucas Moura.

There was no place in the Spurs squad for England midfielders Dele Alli and Harry Winks, prompting more speculation over their future, with manager Nuno Espirito Santo offering little explanation for their omission.

"They are our players, we continue to focus on getting the best out of each of our players. Dele is one of the cases we have to try and improve," he said.

Brentford took care of business against second-tier Stoke with Sergi Canos and Ivan Toney on target in a 2-1 win.

The draw for the quarter-finals, which also include Chelsea, Arsenal and third-tier Sunderland, will be held tomorrow.

