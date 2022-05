Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte firing in their second goal past Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka in the 38th minute of their 5-0 home win yesterday. City's other goals came via Raheem Sterling (19th and 93rd minutes), Rodri (61st) and Phil Foden (90th). The result helped the English Premier League holders open up a three-point lead over second-placed Liverpool with three games left. Crucially, City now have a +4 advantage in goal difference over the rivals.