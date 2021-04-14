City to unleash 'weapons' as Dortmund vow to attack

LONDON • Manchester City have exited the Champions League at the quarter-final stage in each of the last four seasons and it was clear that the only thing on manager Pep Guardiola's mind yesterday was "winning".

The Premier League leaders travel to Borussia Dortmund today for the second leg of their last-eight clash with a slim 2-1 lead.

When asked if the failed attempts in recent years would be a mental obstacle for his team to get to the semi-finals, he brushed it off and insisted that he was only thinking of how to win the game.

"We had a good result. We won the first (leg), we don't defend, everything to go to try and win," the Spaniard said.

"Many things can happen, nothing is guaranteed. We have weapons to score, they have weapons to score. We go there, we aren't going to defend anything we won here, control their quality, try to win the game."

City remain on course for a historic quadruple of Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup successes despite a shock 2-1 league defeat by 10-man Leeds on Saturday.

The base for the team's success has been built on a solid defence rather than a prolific attack. Marco Reus' away goal at the Etihad was the first Guardiola's men had conceded in over 800 minutes in the Champions League.

Should City score today, Dortmund will need three to progress without the need for penalties, which no side have managed against City since Leicester tore a makeshift defence to shreds in September's 5-2 win.

Guardiola has also made the most of the vast resources at his disposal. For the first time in months, the seven changes he made for the visit to Leeds backfired to delay City's coronation as English champions for a third time in four seasons.

But that will be a small price to pay if City can take another big step to realising his ambition of total domination.

Sergio Aguero and Aymeric Laporte have suffered fresh injuries and are in doubt for today. Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho will not face his former club after returning to individual training only this week after being sidelined with injury since early last month.

Star striker Erling Haaland, meanwhile, has not scored in his last three games in all competitions.

But Dortmund coach Edin Terzic insists the Norwegian, who has 33 goals and 10 assists in 34 appearances this season, is a "very important and key player" for the team.

"We played a good game last week and showed we can keep pace with a top team," Terzic added. "It was frustrating that we conceded a late goal. So now we cannot focus just on defence. We have to be attacking. It will be a brutally difficult task."

