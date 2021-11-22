City swat aside Toffees to keep pace with EPL title rivals

LONDON • Raheem Sterling, Rodri and Bernardo Silva got the goals as Manchester City cruised to a 3-0 win over Everton yesterday to move within three points of Premier League leaders Chelsea.

With the focus of the football world on events across Manchester as United sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Pep Guardiola's side made light work of seeing off an Everton side still decimated by injuries to key players.

City were also without Kevin de Bruyne after the midfielder tested positive for the coronavirus as well as the injured Jack Grealish, but still had far too much in reserve for the visitors.

Sterling was denied a penalty midway through the first half by a video assistant referee review after referee Stuart Attwell initially pointed to the spot for a trip by Michael Keane.

The England forward did not have to wait long to net on his 300th league appearance as he turned home Joao Cancelo's sensational pass with the outside of his right foot for his 98th goal in the top flight.

Without the presence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin up front, Everton rarely threatened. Rafael Benitez's men have now taken just two points from the last 18 on offer in the league to drop into the bottom half of the table and just six points clear of the relegation zone.

On this evidence, the Spaniard cannot get his injured players - Andre Gomes, Yerry Mina, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin and Tom Davies - back soon enough if he is to address this alarming slump ahead of the club's biggest fixture of the season - the Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Goodison Park on Dec 1.

Rodri's stunning long-range drive into the top corner 10 minutes after the break ended the game as a contest. He said: "Fortunately it went in. A beauty. Imagine the strikers scoring 20 goals, I score two or three and I'm the happiest man. It's an incredible feeling. I was watching the screen to realise the goal I scored."

City were then content to cruise for the final half-hour with one eye on Wednesday's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain where they can book a ticket to the knockout stage with a win.

They got a deserved third five minutes from time when Silva followed up after a shot from Cole Palmer, impressing on his first top-flight start, was blocked.

On the comfortable win, Rodri hailed his teammates and reserved special praise for Sterling, who has been in and out of the first team since last season and made just his fourth league start this term.

"It's always difficult after international break. The crowd realised how good we are at this moment of the season. We are outstanding right now," the Spain midfielder said. "A special day for everyone. It has not been a good time for him (Sterling) but he showed his personality today. He has been such an important player for the club the last years. We need him. I am very glad and happy for him. He deserved this."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE