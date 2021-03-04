City steam ahead, Red Devils next on the radar

LONDON • Manchester City equalled their club record of 28 games unbeaten on Tuesday, hammering Wolves 4-1 to open up a 15-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola shuffled his pack at the Etihad against the team who did the league double against them last season.

City were made to sweat after Conor Coady headed in a second-half equaliser to cancel out an early own goal from Leander Dendoncker. But two late goals from Gabriel Jesus and a Riyad Mahrez strike not only sealed the three points but also meant City equalled their unbeaten run set from April to December in 2017.

Having won 21 successive games in all competitions, they are the red-hot favourites to win a third Premier League title in four years and an unprecedented quadruple is also not looking beyond them.

City's winning streak is the third best among Europe's "Big Five" leagues, behind only Bayern Munich's 23 (last season) and Real Madrid's 22 (2014).

What is even more astonishing is that they started the season slowly, with many commentators forecasting the closest league race in years. Instead, Guardiola's men, on 65 points, are turning the race into a procession, although the Spaniard refused to look past second-placed Manchester United.

With the Red Devils visiting the Etihad on Sunday, he said: "That's all we care (about now). The champions are Liverpool (sixth on 43 points), the crown belongs to them.

"We are in the best position right now to take them out and we are going to try but they are the champions. There are 33 points to play for."

While Guardiola was coy on his side's title chances, he had special praise for Jesus, who has 11 goals and three assists in 27 games.

The Brazilian forward does not start every game as the Catalan has a tendency to field a false nine in big games, like last month's meetings at Liverpool and Arsenal. However, Jesus remains a key player for Guardiola.

"You cannot imagine how many things, that people don't realise, he does for the team. How he helps us in our first pressing and intensity, he's a joy of a guy," he said. "We know it's not in the statistic, it's not in the highlights, but the influence in our games... is amazing."

